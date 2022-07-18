Azuki (AZUKI) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $196.00

Azuki (AZUKI) traded up 12.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. One Azuki coin can now be bought for about $0.0159 or 0.00000072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Azuki has a total market capitalization of $179,845.32 and approximately $196.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Azuki has traded up 37.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004521 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 81.5% against the dollar and now trades at $105.80 or 0.00478357 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00020853 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001900 BTC.

About Azuki

Azuki’s total supply is 11,310,690 coins and its circulating supply is 11,284,984 coins. The official website for Azuki is dokidoki.finance. Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Azuki Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azuki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Azuki should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Azuki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

