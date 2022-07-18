B. Riley Cuts Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Price Target to $6.00

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on FBIO. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised Fortress Biotech from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fortress Biotech presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Fortress Biotech Trading Down 0.9 %

FBIO opened at $0.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $93.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.17. Fortress Biotech has a one year low of $0.77 and a one year high of $3.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech ( NASDAQ:FBIO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $23.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.06 million. Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 32.56% and a negative net margin of 88.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 4.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,292,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 49,370 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Fortress Biotech by 1,005.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,653 shares during the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 11.5% in the second quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 800,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 82,250 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 683,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 14,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 169.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 424,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 266,853 shares in the last quarter. 30.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino capsules to treat only inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris; Targadox for severe acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

