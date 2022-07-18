BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Price Target Raised to GBX 870

BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 850 ($10.11) to GBX 870 ($10.35) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 642 ($7.64) to GBX 735 ($8.74) in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 670 ($7.97) to GBX 860 ($10.23) in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $821.67.

BAE Systems stock opened at $37.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.59. BAE Systems has a 1-year low of $27.93 and a 1-year high of $41.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in BAE Systems by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BAE Systems by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BAE Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $315,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BAE Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $372,000. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BAE Systems by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 32,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

