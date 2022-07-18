BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Price Target Raised to GBX 870

BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 850 ($10.11) to GBX 870 ($10.35) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 642 ($7.64) to GBX 735 ($8.74) in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 670 ($7.97) to GBX 860 ($10.23) in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $821.67.
BAE Systems Stock Performance
BAE Systems stock opened at $37.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.59. BAE Systems has a 1-year low of $27.93 and a 1-year high of $41.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.92.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BAE Systems
BAE Systems Company Profile
BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BAE Systems (BAESY)
- Hold Pfizer Today With Catalysts for Further Growth Tomorrow
- NVIDIA Stock is a Winding Up for a Record Setting Second Half
- Johnson & Johnson Continues to Prove its Value in a Volatile Year
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.