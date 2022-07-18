Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) Announces $0.11 — Dividend

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR – Get Rating) announced a — dividend on Monday, July 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th will be given a dividend of 0.114 per share by the bank on Monday, August 1st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 22nd.

Banco BBVA Argentina Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of BBAR stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.28. 33,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,675. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.05. Banco BBVA Argentina has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $4.98.

Get Banco BBVA Argentina alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Institutional Trading of Banco BBVA Argentina

About Banco BBVA Argentina

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 318.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 5,525 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Banco BBVA Argentina by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 137,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 4,941 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Banco BBVA Argentina by 233.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 317,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 222,368 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Banco BBVA Argentina during the first quarter worth $976,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Banco BBVA Argentina by 32.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 698,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 173,057 shares during the period. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, consumer and secured loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Banco BBVA Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco BBVA Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.