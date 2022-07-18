Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) Announces $0.11 — Dividend

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR – Get Rating) announced a — dividend on Monday, July 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th will be given a dividend of 0.114 per share by the bank on Monday, August 1st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 22nd.
Banco BBVA Argentina Stock Up 3.2 %
Shares of BBAR stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.28. 33,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,675. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.05. Banco BBVA Argentina has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $4.98.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.
Institutional Trading of Banco BBVA Argentina
About Banco BBVA Argentina
Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, consumer and secured loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Banco BBVA Argentina (BBAR)
- Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income
- AMC Entertainment Is On Track For Blockbuster Results
- Abbott Labs Stock Can Be a Recession Hedge for Your Portfolio
- Does Whirlpool’s (NYSE: WHR) Russian Exit Give Investors An Attractive Entry?
- Why Did State Street’s Stock Rally Despite Weaker Earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for Banco BBVA Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco BBVA Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.