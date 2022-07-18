Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) Short Interest Update

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 65.6% from the June 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bancroft Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCV. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Bancroft Fund by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 186,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,924,000 after acquiring an additional 86,673 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bancroft Fund by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Bancroft Fund by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 36,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bancroft Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bancroft Fund by 236.9% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 76,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 53,848 shares during the period. 20.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bancroft Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEAMERICAN:BCV traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $17.93. The stock had a trading volume of 114 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,583. Bancroft Fund has a 1-year low of $17.05 and a 1-year high of $33.58.

Bancroft Fund Announces Dividend

Bancroft Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.14%.

Bancroft Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in convertible securities including convertible debt and convertible preferred stocks. The fund invests in stocks of companies across market capitalization.

