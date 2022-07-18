Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Price Target Cut to $22.00

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Bandwidth from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Bandwidth from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $86.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $40.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $80.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $66.50.

Bandwidth Price Performance

Shares of Bandwidth stock opened at $16.56 on Thursday. Bandwidth has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $136.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.28 and a beta of 0.94.

Insider Transactions at Bandwidth

Bandwidth ( NASDAQ:BAND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.13. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a positive return on equity of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $131.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Bandwidth will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Anthony Bartolo purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.88 per share, with a total value of $158,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,105 shares of company stock valued at $22,113. 5.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bandwidth

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAND. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bandwidth by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Bandwidth by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 4.5% in the first quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 11,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 270.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

Featured Stories

