Bank of America Boosts Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Price Target to $45.00

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RBLX. Truist Financial cut shares of Roblox from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Roblox from $45.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Roblox currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.25.

Roblox Stock Performance

NYSE:RBLX opened at $39.77 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a PE ratio of -44.19 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. Roblox has a fifty-two week low of $21.65 and a fifty-two week high of $141.60.

Insider Activity at Roblox

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $631.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.48 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.01% and a negative return on equity of 89.70%. Roblox’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Roblox will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,882 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $239,139.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 208,343 shares in the company, valued at $6,321,126.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 32,695 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $991,966.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 839,977 shares in the company, valued at $25,484,902.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $239,139.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 208,343 shares in the company, valued at $6,321,126.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roblox

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roblox in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 68.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Featured Articles

