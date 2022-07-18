Barclays Boosts bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Price Target to €7.30

bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from €7.20 ($7.20) to €7.30 ($7.30) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

BPOSY has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of bpost NV/SA from €7.35 ($7.35) to €5.80 ($5.80) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Societe Generale cut their price target on shares of bpost NV/SA from €6.70 ($6.70) to €6.00 ($6.00) in a report on Monday, June 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.26.

OTCMKTS BPOSY opened at $5.76 on Thursday. bpost NV/SA has a one year low of $5.61 and a one year high of $11.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.3365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.32%. bpost NV/SA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.09%.

bpost NV/SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mail and parcel services to consumers, businesses, and government in Belgium, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Mail & Retail; PaLo N. Am.; and PaLo Eurasia. Its mail and parcels services include collection, transport, sorting, and distribution of addressed and non-addressed mail, printed documents, newspapers, and parcels, as well as banking and financial products, e-commerce logistics, express delivery, proximity and convenience, document management, and related services.

