Barclays Cuts Nexi (OTCMKTS:NEXXY) Price Target to €11.00

Nexi (OTCMKTS:NEXXY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Barclays from €12.50 ($12.50) to €11.00 ($11.00) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Nexi in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Nexi from €10.80 ($10.80) to €10.00 ($10.00) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Nexi from €16.00 ($16.00) to €12.50 ($12.50) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Nexi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.17.

Nexi Stock Up 3.7 %

OTCMKTS NEXXY opened at $7.83 on Monday. Nexi has a one year low of $7.43 and a one year high of $22.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.43.

Nexi Company Profile

Nexi S.p.A. provides electronic money and payment services to banks, financial and insurance institutions, merchants, businesses, and public administration in Italy. The company offers acquiring services; configuration, activation, and maintenance of POS terminals; fraud prevention; and dispute management services, as well as customer support services.

