Barclays Cuts Nexi (OTCMKTS:NEXXY) Price Target to €11.00

Posted by on Jul 18th, 2022

Nexi (OTCMKTS:NEXXYGet Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Barclays from €12.50 ($12.50) to €11.00 ($11.00) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Nexi in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Nexi from €10.80 ($10.80) to €10.00 ($10.00) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Nexi from €16.00 ($16.00) to €12.50 ($12.50) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Nexi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.17.

Nexi Stock Up 3.7 %

OTCMKTS NEXXY opened at $7.83 on Monday. Nexi has a one year low of $7.43 and a one year high of $22.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.43.

Nexi Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nexi S.p.A. provides electronic money and payment services to banks, financial and insurance institutions, merchants, businesses, and public administration in Italy. The company offers acquiring services; configuration, activation, and maintenance of POS terminals; fraud prevention; and dispute management services, as well as customer support services.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Nexi (OTCMKTS:NEXXY)

Receive News & Ratings for Nexi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.