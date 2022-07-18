Barclays Cuts The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Price Target to $80.00

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $80.58.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

NYSE:HIG opened at $62.99 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.91. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 1-year low of $60.31 and a 1-year high of $78.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.98.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.10. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.18%.

Insider Activity at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In related news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 47,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.89, for a total value of $3,435,305.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,546,482.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 47,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.89, for a total value of $3,435,305.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,546,482.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 47,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total transaction of $3,455,120.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,695,809.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 109,087 shares of company stock valued at $7,966,960. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of The Hartford Financial Services Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Further Reading

