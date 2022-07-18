Barclays Trims Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Target Price to $19.00

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

WBD has been the topic of several other research reports. Benchmark started coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Cowen raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Atlantic Securities raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $27.22.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $13.96 on Thursday. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 52 week low of $12.77 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.72. The firm has a market cap of $33.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Insider Activity

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.13. Warner Bros. Discovery had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, insider David Leavy acquired 6,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.33 per share, for a total transaction of $125,853.78. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 167,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,064,336.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider David Leavy purchased 6,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.33 per share, for a total transaction of $125,853.78. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 167,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,064,336.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang purchased 58,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,095,381.84. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,653 shares in the company, valued at $669,919.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 206,862 shares of company stock worth $3,959,897. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

