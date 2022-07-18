Bata Market Capitalization Achieves $191,436.97 (BTA)

Bata (BTA) traded 172.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 18th. One Bata coin can now be bought for $0.0379 or 0.00000171 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bata has a total market capitalization of $191,436.97 and approximately $25.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bata has traded down 76.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000302 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00024223 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.17 or 0.00258169 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001396 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000935 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Bata is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 8th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,052,601 coins. Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bata is bata.io. Bata’s official message board is medium.com/@bata.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bata (BTA) is a peer-to-peer currency that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. BTA is an open source, global payment network that is fully decentralized without any central authorities. Mathematics secures the network and empowers individuals to control their own finances. BTA features faster transaction confirmation times and improved storage efficiency than the leading math-based currencies. BTA has substantial industry support, trade volume and liquidity, BTA is a proven medium of commerce complementary to Bitcoin (BTC). Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bata should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

