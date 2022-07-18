Bayhorse Silver (CVE:BHS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.04

Bayhorse Silver Inc. (CVE:BHS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 345003 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Bayhorse Silver Stock Down 20.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.39. The company has a market cap of C$8.72 million and a P/E ratio of -1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.05 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.08.

About Bayhorse Silver

Bayhorse Silver Inc, a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties. It explores for silver, gold, zinc, copper, antimony, lead, and other metals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Bayhorse Silver Mine Property located in Baker County, Oregon.

