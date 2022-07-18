Beach Point Capital Management LP Has $33.01 Million Stake in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD)

Beach Point Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,904,863 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,314 shares during the quarter. Diebold Nixdorf accounts for about 5.0% of Beach Point Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Beach Point Capital Management LP owned about 6.21% of Diebold Nixdorf worth $33,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DBD. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 4th quarter valued at about $264,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 272,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after buying an additional 107,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 4th quarter valued at about $657,000. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Diebold Nixdorf Stock Performance

NYSE DBD traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $3.21. 17,426 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,486,713. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $2.12 and a 1-year high of $11.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Diebold Nixdorf ( NYSE:DBD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($1.39). The business had revenue of $829.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.75 million. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 6.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.51%. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on DBD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Diebold Nixdorf from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Diebold Nixdorf from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Bruce H. Besanko bought 7,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $25,032.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 100,726 shares in the company, valued at $352,541. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Bruce H. Besanko purchased 7,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $25,032.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 100,726 shares in the company, valued at $352,541. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey L. Rutherford purchased 19,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.81 per share, with a total value of $54,550.53. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 432,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,215,482.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 104,756 shares of company stock valued at $260,898 in the last three months. 4.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

See Also

