Beach Point Capital Management LP Purchases 8,135 Shares of Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX)

Beach Point Capital Management LP grew its stake in Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 287,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,135 shares during the period. Great Ajax comprises approximately 0.5% of Beach Point Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Beach Point Capital Management LP’s holdings in Great Ajax were worth $3,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Great Ajax by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Great Ajax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 69,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 92,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Ajax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,339,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Great Ajax alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Great Ajax from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Compass Point upgraded Great Ajax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Great Ajax in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Great Ajax Stock Down 0.0 %

AJX stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $9.89. 247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,457. Great Ajax Corp. has a 12-month low of $8.68 and a 12-month high of $14.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market cap of $229.29 million, a P/E ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.74.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.21). Great Ajax had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 53.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Great Ajax Corp. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Great Ajax Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.52%. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Great Ajax news, major shareholder Magnetar Financial Llc sold 800,000 shares of Great Ajax stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $19,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,233.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Great Ajax Profile

(Get Rating)

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Great Ajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Ajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.