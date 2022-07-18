Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 10,894 Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,916,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises about 1.3% of Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 76,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of VBR traded up $2.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $153.42. The company had a trading volume of 923 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,649. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.66. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.54 and a fifty-two week high of $187.22.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

