Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. Boosts Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,952 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Salesforce makes up about 2.0% of Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Salesforce by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,253,857 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,246,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,895 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,448,821 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,914,460,000 after acquiring an additional 564,493 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,565,099 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,701,429,000 after acquiring an additional 655,371 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,808,917 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,509,260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth $2,689,030,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $1.90 on Monday, reaching $169.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,693,604. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $169.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.25. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.55 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.17, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

CRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on Salesforce from $295.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on Salesforce to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Salesforce from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.51.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.87, for a total transaction of $432,101.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,434,327,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total transaction of $153,653.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,122,009.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.87, for a total transaction of $432,101.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,434,327,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,756 shares of company stock worth $12,936,320 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

