Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. Takes Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of YUMC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Yum China during the fourth quarter worth $207,251,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Yum China during the fourth quarter worth $203,958,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Yum China by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 15,105,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608,921 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Yum China by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,754,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,029,000 after acquiring an additional 914,384 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Yum China by 239.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,264,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,032,000 after acquiring an additional 892,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum China alerts:

Yum China Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE YUMC traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.66. The company had a trading volume of 11,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,026,490. The company has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.58. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.55 and a 1 year high of $66.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.88.

Yum China Announces Dividend

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.05). Yum China had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Yum China in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Yum China Profile

(Get Rating)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.