Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,502 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,721 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 2.1% of Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 583.3% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.80, for a total value of $56,361.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,747 shares in the company, valued at $2,924,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.80, for a total transaction of $56,361.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,924,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $2,036,252.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,570,246.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,638 shares of company stock worth $9,082,660 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on META. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $340.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.56.

META stock traded up $6.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $170.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 363,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,004,559. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.70. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.25 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.40.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. The business had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

