Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,055 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Ulta Beauty accounts for about 2.7% of Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $5,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 97.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 7.8% during the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 994 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 10.3% during the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 4,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 117.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA traded up $4.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $401.73. 7,872 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 772,975. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $390.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $387.20. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $319.05 and a twelve month high of $438.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $1.86. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 60.83% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.10 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 20.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ULTA. Raymond James upgraded Ulta Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $475.00 to $485.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $393.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. DA Davidson raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $400.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $460.05.

Insider Activity at Ulta Beauty

In related news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 13,199 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.02, for a total value of $5,345,858.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,734,267.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total value of $186,515.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,393 shares in the company, valued at $937,673.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Kecia Steelman sold 13,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.02, for a total value of $5,345,858.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,734,267.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,207 shares of company stock valued at $19,411,502. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

Featured Articles

