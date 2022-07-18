Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $312,000 Investment in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.8% during the first quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 40,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Forward Management LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8,341.6% during the 1st quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 242,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,987,000 after acquiring an additional 239,820 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,179.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 9,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,447,000 after buying an additional 9,219 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 42.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $4.02 on Monday, hitting $295.89. 1,678,550 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,224,961. The business’s fifty day moving average is $292.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $329.73. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.527 per share. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

