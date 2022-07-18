Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 366 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for 1.2% of Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $105.68. The stock had a trading volume of 183,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,317,469. The company has a market capitalization of $166.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.74. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.53 and a 52 week high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.63.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $18.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the footwear maker to repurchase up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at $8,900,414.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $998,216.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,700,732.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,735 shares of company stock worth $7,944,215. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $164.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.00.

NIKE Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.