Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 820,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $13,998,000. Arbor Realty Trust makes up 6.3% of Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.51% of Arbor Realty Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABR. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 15.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 127,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after buying an additional 17,424 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $522,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 37.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Arbor Realty Trust news, Director Melvin F. Lazar purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.39 per share, for a total transaction of $40,975.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 227,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,728,725. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.19. 43,778 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,283,275. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 41.41, a current ratio of 41.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $12.18 and a one year high of $20.74.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $84.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.84 million. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 62.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 71.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This is an increase from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.71%. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 71.36%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

