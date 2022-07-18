Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 148 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,295 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 17.1% during the first quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,160 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 1.5% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in Tesla by 409.4% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 163 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 9.8% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its position in Tesla by 133.8% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 456 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.
TSLA has been the subject of several research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,150.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,000.00 price target on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,103.00 to $1,291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $873.05.
Shares of TSLA stock traded up $25.48 on Monday, hitting $745.68. 620,923 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,281,236. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $710.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $864.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $772.82 billion, a PE ratio of 101.68, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 2.11. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $620.57 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49.
Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.
Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.
