Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 535 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $2,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 9,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 17,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DFS traded up $2.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $106.51. 27,483 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,865,357. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $88.02 and a 52 week high of $135.69.

Discover Financial Services Increases Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.64. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 41.57% and a net margin of 38.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $131.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $130.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $139.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Wolfe Research lowered Discover Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.07.

About Discover Financial Services

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

