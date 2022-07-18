Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK)

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 209,352 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Teekay at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Teekay by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 35,031 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 15,405 shares in the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in Teekay during the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Teekay by 192.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 201,930 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 132,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Teekay by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 390,374 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 74,599 shares in the last quarter. 27.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Teekay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th.

TK stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.79. The stock had a trading volume of 4,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,922. The firm has a market cap of $283.72 million, a PE ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Teekay Co. has a 12-month low of $2.54 and a 12-month high of $4.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.21.

Teekay (NYSE:TK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The shipping company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $111.10 million during the quarter. Teekay had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 2.01%.

Teekay Corporation engages in the international crude oil and other marine transportation services worldwide. The company provides a full suite of ship-to-ship transfer services in the oil, gas, and dry bulk industries; lightering and lightering support; and operational and maintenance marine, as well as offshore production services.

