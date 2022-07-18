Beyond Commerce, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYOC) Short Interest Update

Beyond Commerce, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYOC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a drop of 42.0% from the June 15th total of 33,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,057,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Beyond Commerce Price Performance

BYOC stock remained flat at $0.00 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 198,619,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,331,555. Beyond Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.00.

About Beyond Commerce

Beyond Commerce, Inc engages in the business-to-business Internet marketing technology and services, and information management market businesses. It offers content, business process management, customer feedback management, customer experience, business network, and BYOC analytics services. The company was formerly known as BOOMj, Inc and changed its name to Beyond Commerce, Inc in February 2009.

