Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Trading Down 4.9%

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) fell 4.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.74 and last traded at $19.95. 7,413 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 435,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on BCYC. B. Riley downgraded Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $76.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

Bicycle Therapeutics Trading Down 5.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 12.14, a quick ratio of 12.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.90.

Institutional Trading of Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BCYC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.23). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.61% and a negative net margin of 568.71%. The business had revenue of $3.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -3.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Difesa Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $341,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $386,000. 71.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

