BinaryX (BNX) Price Tops $122.09

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. BinaryX has a market capitalization of $246.97 million and approximately $15.10 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BinaryX has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar. One BinaryX coin can currently be bought for about $122.09 or 0.00553169 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BinaryX alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00006344 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00005194 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.60 or 0.00188503 BTC.

CrypterToken (CRYPT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Draken (DRK) traded up 156.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BinaryX Profile

BinaryX (CRYPTO:BNX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,485,629 coins and its circulating supply is 2,022,898 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x.

BinaryX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BinaryX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BinaryX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BinaryX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BinaryX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.