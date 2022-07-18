Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Purchases 150 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lifted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 9,201 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Boeing by 126.8% in the first quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,289 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its position in Boeing by 97.9% in the first quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 17,466 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,529,000 after purchasing an additional 8,642 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the first quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Retirement Solution Inc. raised its position in Boeing by 11.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. now owns 3,746 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Citigroup raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $219.00 to $209.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $239.00 to $216.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $190.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.18.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $147.74 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $133.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.02. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $241.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.41 billion, a PE ratio of -17.86 and a beta of 1.36.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The firm had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.53) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

