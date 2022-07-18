Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Raises Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL boosted its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,048 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter worth $29,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 177.2% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,663 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, American National Bank increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,667 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMI stock opened at $16.76 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.01. The stock has a market cap of $38.00 billion, a PE ratio of 37.25, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.94. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 7.51%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 246.67%.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $28,815.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,321.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on KMI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

