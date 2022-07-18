Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Sells 3,500 Shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lowered its position in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,065 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in BP were worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BP in the first quarter worth $417,000. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its position in shares of BP by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 32,142 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in BP by 304.9% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,681 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 24,610 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY raised its position in BP by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 10,094 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in BP by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 59,633 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 4,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

Get BP alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on BP shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on BP in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on BP from GBX 450 ($5.35) to GBX 472 ($5.61) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. TD Securities upped their target price on BP from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.87.

BP Price Performance

BP opened at $26.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.29. BP p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $22.64 and a 1 year high of $34.30.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $49.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.20 billion. BP had a negative net margin of 9.77% and a positive return on equity of 18.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that BP p.l.c. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

BP Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.3276 dividend. This is a boost from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. BP’s payout ratio is -23.84%.

About BP

(Get Rating)

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.