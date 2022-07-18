Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Sells 4,900 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL decreased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 44.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the period. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 9,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on PNW. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.68.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Performance

NYSE PNW opened at $70.74 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.02. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.33. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.78 and a fifty-two week high of $86.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $783.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.73 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 64.15%.

Insider Activity at Pinnacle West Capital

In other news, SVP Barbara D. Lockwood sold 3,489 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $259,058.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

