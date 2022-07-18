Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Trading 27.9% Higher Over Last Week

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 18th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for $19.27 or 0.00088158 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $337.54 million and $57.04 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 27.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.15 or 0.00293460 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00080209 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002810 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 33.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002961 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000043 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000071 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

BTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

