Bitcoin Private (BTCP) 24 Hour Volume Tops $204.00

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 14.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $4.89 million and approximately $204.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be purchased for $1.02 or 0.00004627 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 21.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.79 or 0.00288955 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00085251 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00079453 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000060 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000043 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

