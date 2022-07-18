BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Stock Holdings Lowered by Geneva Capital Management LLC

Geneva Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,097,178 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,126 shares during the quarter. BlackLine accounts for 1.6% of Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned about 1.85% of BlackLine worth $80,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in BlackLine during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackLine in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in BlackLine in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in BlackLine in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in BlackLine in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000.

BlackLine Stock Performance

BL stock traded down $5.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $63.11. 15,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 686,535. BlackLine, Inc. has a one year low of $49.66 and a one year high of $135.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.88, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.93 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.76.

Insider Transactions at BlackLine

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $120.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.57 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 12.37% and a negative net margin of 19.28%. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total value of $33,410.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,801 shares in the company, valued at $3,060,422.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other BlackLine news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 2,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.77, for a total value of $186,027.84. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 38,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,755,322.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total value of $33,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,801 shares in the company, valued at $3,060,422.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,092 shares of company stock worth $289,468. Insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BL. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of BlackLine from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of BlackLine from $115.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of BlackLine from $145.00 to $112.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.89.

About BlackLine

(Get Rating)

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

Further Reading

