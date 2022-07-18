BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, a growth of 69.0% from the June 15th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 98,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,549 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 5.6% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 35,304 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 6.6% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,125 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,888 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 66,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:BGT traded down $0.18 on Monday, hitting $11.12. 1,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,204. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.22 and a 200-day moving average of $12.28. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.78 and a fifty-two week high of $14.74.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0647 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.98%.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

