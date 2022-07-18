BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Stock Position Lifted by Phoenix Wealth Advisors

Phoenix Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 406 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings in BlackRock were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 93.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BLK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $747.00 to $725.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $873.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $796.23.

BlackRock Price Performance

BlackRock stock traded up $7.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $608.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,700. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $575.60 and a one year high of $973.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $621.75 and its 200 day moving average is $709.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.26.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.12 by ($1.76). BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 30.12%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

BlackRock Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.