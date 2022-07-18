BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 240 ($2.85) target price on the stock.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BTA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.67) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 220 ($2.62) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 270 ($3.21) to GBX 290 ($3.45) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.20) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Monday, July 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 227.50 ($2.71).
BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust's Stock Performance
About BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust's
