BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 240 ($2.85) target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BTA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.67) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 220 ($2.62) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 270 ($3.21) to GBX 290 ($3.45) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.20) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Monday, July 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 227.50 ($2.71).

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s Stock Performance

About BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

