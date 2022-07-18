BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.76 EPS

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.12 by ($1.76), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 30.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.03 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $600.37 on Monday. BlackRock has a 1 year low of $575.60 and a 1 year high of $973.16. The stock has a market cap of $90.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $621.75 and a 200 day moving average of $709.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.46%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 791.0% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 5,524 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,251,000 after acquiring an additional 4,904 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,048,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,946 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,893,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter worth about $1,383,000. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BLK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $873.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $932.00 to $801.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $747.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $796.23.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

