Blackstone (BX) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Blackstone (NYSE: BX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/13/2022 – Blackstone had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $122.00 to $101.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/13/2022 – Blackstone had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $180.00 to $147.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/11/2022 – Blackstone had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $169.00 to $154.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/29/2022 – Blackstone had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $136.00 to $112.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/19/2022 – Blackstone had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $182.00 to $180.00.

Blackstone Trading Up 0.5 %

Blackstone stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $93.42. 97,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,912,741. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.97 and a 52-week high of $149.78. The company has a market capitalization of $65.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.41.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 23.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 71.93%.

In related news, Director Ruth Porat bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $109.69 per share, with a total value of $548,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,677.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone bought 2,500,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 26,839,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,356,748. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruth Porat acquired 5,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $109.69 per share, with a total value of $548,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,748,677.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 2,514,376 shares of company stock valued at $11,553,227 and sold 176,431 shares valued at $6,768,730. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackstone

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BX. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone by 1,137.6% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

