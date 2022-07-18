BLOCKv Price Hits $0.0016 on Major Exchanges (VEE)

BLOCKv (VEE) traded down 15.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 17th. During the last week, BLOCKv has traded up 2.5% against the dollar. One BLOCKv coin can currently be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BLOCKv has a total market cap of $5.42 million and $202,982.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About BLOCKv

BLOCKv (CRYPTO:VEE) is a coin. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 coins and its circulating supply is 3,471,554,078 coins. The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BLOCKv is blockv.io. BLOCKv’s official message board is medium.com/@blockv_io. BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BLOCKv Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BLOCKv is a shared protocol for the blockchain developer stack. It enables the creation of smart digital objects (vAtoms) on different blockchains like Bitcoin, Ethereum and EON. vAtoms provide the holder with the all the advantages of cryptocurrency such as scarcity, ownership, and tradability, but can also take the form of collectibles, coupons, loyalty programs, gift cards, game items and much more, allowing users to own a virtual object much like you own a physical object. The V (VEE) token is an ERC20 token that powers all operations within the BLOCKv platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLOCKv should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BLOCKv using one of the exchanges listed above.

