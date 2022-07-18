BLOCKv (VEE) Price Up 8.4% Over Last Week

BLOCKv (VEE) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. Over the last week, BLOCKv has traded up 8.4% against the US dollar. BLOCKv has a market cap of $5.48 million and $1,187.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BLOCKv coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22,157.19 or 1.00058743 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004512 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00008199 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004129 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004511 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

BLOCKv Profile

VEE is a coin. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 coins and its circulating supply is 3,471,554,078 coins. BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. BLOCKv’s official message board is medium.com/@blockv_io. BLOCKv’s official website is blockv.io. The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BLOCKv

According to CryptoCompare, “BLOCKv is a shared protocol for the blockchain developer stack. It enables the creation of smart digital objects (vAtoms) on different blockchains like Bitcoin, Ethereum and EON. vAtoms provide the holder with the all the advantages of cryptocurrency such as scarcity, ownership, and tradability, but can also take the form of collectibles, coupons, loyalty programs, gift cards, game items and much more, allowing users to own a virtual object much like you own a physical object. The V (VEE) token is an ERC20 token that powers all operations within the BLOCKv platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLOCKv should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BLOCKv using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

