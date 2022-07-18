Blossom Wealth Management Acquires 130 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Blossom Wealth Management grew its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,126 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen set a $125.00 price target on shares of Medtronic and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $114.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.74.

Medtronic Trading Down 0.4 %

MDT traded down $0.36 on Monday, reaching $88.76. 83,988 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,266,522. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $86.70 and a one year high of $135.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.36. The company has a market cap of $119.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 72.92%.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.