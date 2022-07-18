Blossom Wealth Management Takes Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Blossom Wealth Management bought a new position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Mizuho reduced their price target on WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Bank of America upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.60.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

NYSE:WEC traded down $2.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $98.74. 10,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,522,401. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.84 and a 52-week high of $108.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $31.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.29.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 15.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.7275 per share. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.83%.

Insider Transactions at WEC Energy Group

In other news, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total transaction of $135,772.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,735.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total transaction of $78,907.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,346,498.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total value of $135,772.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,735.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,821 shares of company stock worth $5,189,283 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

