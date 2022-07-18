BlueRiver Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BLUA) Short Interest Update

BlueRiver Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BLUA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the June 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

BlueRiver Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BLUA opened at $9.83 on Monday. BlueRiver Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $9.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of BlueRiver Acquisition by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 447,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,377,000 after buying an additional 26,871 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in BlueRiver Acquisition by 164.9% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 445,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after acquiring an additional 277,486 shares during the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in BlueRiver Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $312,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BlueRiver Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $2,450,000. Finally, Omni Event Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of BlueRiver Acquisition by 202.0% in the 1st quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd now owns 236,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 158,219 shares during the period. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BlueRiver Acquisition

Blueriver Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of technology, media, telecom, and entertainment industries.

Further Reading

