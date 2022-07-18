BMO Capital Markets Cuts Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target to C$13.00

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 191.48% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on HBM. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. CSFB dropped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.72.

HBM stock traded up C$0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting C$4.46. The company had a trading volume of 779,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,862. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$6.33 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.42. Hudbay Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$4.07 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.55.

Hudbay Minerals ( TSE:HBM Get Rating ) (NYSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The mining company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$479.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$511.94 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

