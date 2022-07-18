BOA Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BOA Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 108,500 shares, an increase of 60.5% from the June 15th total of 67,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

BOA Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

BOAS stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.81. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,924. BOA Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $9.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.85.

Institutional Trading of BOA Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BOA Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Ursa Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BOA Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $124,000. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of BOA Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $401,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of BOA Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $1,179,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of BOA Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $1,409,000. 61.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOA Acquisition Company Profile

BOA Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses that focus on technology businesses in the real estate industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

