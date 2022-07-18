Bonk (BONK) Price Reaches $0.42 on Major Exchanges

Bonk (BONK) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 18th. Over the last seven days, Bonk has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Bonk has a total market cap of $1.25 million and $56,714.00 worth of Bonk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bonk coin can now be bought for $0.42 or 0.00000682 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,201.36 or 0.99972545 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004501 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00008392 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004080 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004504 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Bonk Coin Profile

Bonk is a coin. It launched on July 8th, 2020. Bonk’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. Bonk’s official Twitter account is @BonkToken. The official website for Bonk is bonktoken.com. The official message board for Bonk is medium.com/@bonktoken.

According to CryptoCompare, “BONK is a utility token cryptocurrency that can be used to create the users' own NFT art collectibles. Creating NFT requires 1 BONK per NFT. BONK's wants users to have the best experience possible when they utilize the BONK platform. “

