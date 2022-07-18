Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Given New $2,600.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial from $3,000.00 to $2,600.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Booking from $2,440.00 to $2,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,435.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,985.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Booking from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $2,690.10.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $1,698.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,001.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,199.74. Booking has a 12-month low of $1,669.34 and a 12-month high of $2,715.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Insider Activity at Booking

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $4.04. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 43.44% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 136.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($5.26) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Booking will post 100.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,306,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at $6,306,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.20, for a total transaction of $400,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,315 shares in the company, valued at $96,639,663. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 470 shares of company stock valued at $952,060 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Booking

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in Booking by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booking Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

